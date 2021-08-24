Advertisement

Pop-up Showers & Thunderstorms

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue over the coming days with typical August heat. Highs will average in the lower 90s, with lows in the lower 70s. The tropics are turning active again, but our part of the Gulf looks tranquil through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light S/E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms, especially south. High near 90°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

