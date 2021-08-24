Advertisement

Just a stray shower or two this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Quiet start this morning, as we head into the afternoon temperatures will warm up into the lower to middle 90s with just a stray shower or thunderstorm. Tomorrow more isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours with temperatures around 90 degrees. More of the same to finish the rest of the week with temperatures right around 90 and a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, stray shower or thunderstorm. High near 93°. Winds E 5-10 mph mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SE 5 mph mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

