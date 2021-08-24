Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff golfs for charity

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield hopes to continue holding these golf tournaments to benefit the...
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield will be holding an Inaugural Charity Golf Classic on September 17, at Indian Springs Golf Club. All the proceeds for the tournament will benefit the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Live Oak, Florida.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is a place where troubled youth can go to find stable homes. Sheriff Edenfield said the ranch holds a special place in his heart, and he wants to give back to it.

“I visited the youth ranch several years ago and saw what it did for the troubled youth,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “God led me, and He said this is where you need to focus.”

”I can tell you that it just makes us feel absolutely wonderful,” President of Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Bill Frye said. “We’re just grateful and thankful at the same time.”

To register to play in the golf tournament, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate, contact Sydney Armstrong at armstrongss@flcjn.net.

