Holmes County ranked lowest in Florida in vaccination rates

Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Bonifay currently has 11 COVID patients, six of which need a significant amount of help breathing.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Holmes County are rising, but the vaccination rates are still low. In the most recent numbers released by the Florida Department of Health, Holmes County has the lowest vaccination rates in the state of Florida, with only 29% of residents being vaccinated.

Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay currently has 11 COVID patients, and six of them are intubated or need help breathing. In the last two weeks, Five patients died due to COVID-19, whereas, pre-pandemic, the hospital could go a whole month with as little as one death, officials said.

Medical professionals believe this could be prevented, if more members of the community get the vaccine.

“One of our easiest defenses is to vaccinate ourselves and our loved ones against COVID,” Doctor Memorial Hospital’s Director of Pharmacy Warren Bailey said.

The lack of vaccinations and rising COVID numbers are taking a toll on more than just the patients. The medical staff is feeling the strain.

“I’m going on 27 years as a physician, including my younger years as a resident, and this is the most stressed I’ve ever been professionally,” CEO of Doctor’s Memorial Hospital Dr. Hyu Nguyen said.

During our interview with Dr. Nguyen, a “code blue” was sounded over the intercom, and he rushed out.

“I’ve had to race down to resuscitate a COVID patient,” Dr. Nguyen said. “Thank God right now we’ve gotten him back, but he was pulseless.”

Hospital officials are encouraging everyone to help protect themselves from situations like this and get the vaccine as soon as possible.

