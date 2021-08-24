Advertisement

Headland PD asking for public’s help to identify suspects in vehicle burglaries

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Police are searching for suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries.

HPD say the burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Vehicles were broken into on multiple streets:  Lake Lane, Strickland Road, Stonegate Drive, Della Mar Drive, Tanglewood Drive, sections of County Road 13 and State Highway 134 East.

Investigators are asking the public to look closely at the video of the suspects to see if anyone recognizes them.  One suspect has a tattoo of dice on one arm.  If anyone has any information on the suspects they are are asked to contact the Headland Police Department at 334-693-2222.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

