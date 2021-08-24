Graceville Police Department searching for a person of interest

Advertisement

The Graceville Police Department is looking for Allonte Jacquez Bellamy after police say he escaped while being processed.(Graceville Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Graceville Police Department is looking for Allonte Jacquez Bellamy.

Bellamy is 5′9″ tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds.

According to police, he was arrested by officers Tuesday for allegedly trespassing. Officers said they then transported him to the Graceville Police Department where officers said he managed to escape while being processed.

Officers said Bellamy was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and red jogging pants and was in the area of Sanders Ave and Pearl St. in Graceville.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team along with members from FHP and FWC assisted with attempting to locate and follow leads; however, at this time, officers said Bellamy is still at large.

According to the Graceville Police Department, Bellamy is wanted for Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Escaping Custody.

The police department said Bellamy is not considered to be armed or dangerous.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact the Graceville Police Department 850-263-3944.

