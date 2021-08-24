Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 0

By Justin McNelley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Player of the Week:

  1. Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 6 carries for 142 rushing yards and 3 TDs; also caught a pass for a TD
  2. Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry - 140 yards rushing with 3 TDs; kickoff return for a TD
  3. Ariton RB Jordan Smith - 238 yards rushing with 3 TDS

Voting is open on the homepage of wtvy.com and will end Thursday at noon.

