FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 0

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Player of the Week:

Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 6 carries for 142 rushing yards and 3 TDs; also caught a pass for a TD Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry - 140 yards rushing with 3 TDs; kickoff return for a TD Ariton RB Jordan Smith - 238 yards rushing with 3 TDS

Voting is open on the homepage of wtvy.com and will end Thursday at noon.

