Dothan City Schools will destroy old records

(Source: WTVY)
By Press Release: Dothan City Schools
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On September 27, 2021, Dothan City Schools will be destroying special education records of former Exceptional Student Services students born between September 1, 1995 and August 31, 1996.

Students and their parents or legal guardians who want to keep their records may contact the Department of Exceptional Student Services, Dothan City Schools at 334-793-1397, Extension 236241, before September 27, 2021.

Identification and signed Release of Information will be required prior to the release of any Exceptional Student Services records.

