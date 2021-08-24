Alabama Broadcasters Association establishes endowed scholarship at Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Broadcasters Association (ABA) has established a $50,000 endowed scholarship at Troy University to assist communications students with a focus on television or radio broadcast within the Hall School of Journalism and Communication.

ABA President Sharon Tinsley visited the Troy Campus on Wednesday to present the check, speak with journalism students and tour the University’s broadcast facilities.

“We are so excited to present this endowment fund. It’s $50,000 and, while that sounds like a lot, we understand what it takes to maintain a program like the Hall School of Journalism and Communication within a college or university and it is our way of contributing to what is going on here,” Tinsley said. “The program at TROY has a remarkable reputation and we want to try to help make sure that this program benefits students and creates a wonderful learning environment. It is preparing young minds to go be journalists and we need that in our society.”

Priority will be given to junior and senior students from the state of Alabama, and recipients must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.0. The scholarships will be awarded for the academic year beginning in the fall and will be for one year only. Students may reapply for the following year.

The scholarship will be administered through the Troy University Foundation.

Retired Air Force Major General Walter Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development, said the University has enjoyed a long partnership with the ABA.

“We are extremely grateful for our continued partnership with the Alabama Broadcasters Association, and this endowed scholarship demonstrates the shared commitment we have to producing highly qualified broadcast journalism students who are well prepared for the workforce,” Gen. Givhan said. “Our Hall School graduates have gone on to have successful broadcasting careers throughout our state, region and nation, and we are extremely proud of our faculty, our facilities and our ability to offer a hands-on educational experience to our students that is among the best in the country.”

Dr. Amanda Diggs, Interim Director of the Hall School of Journalism and Communication, said the gift will have a tremendous impact for students.

“The Hall School of Journalism and Communication is grateful for the Alabama Broadcasters Association’s continued commitment to journalism in higher education across the state,” Diggs said. “We feel proud and honored to be the recipient of this $50,000 endowed scholarship, which will make higher education more attainable, accessible and affordable, thus impacting future journalists and broadcasters in a positive way.”

Alabama Broadcasters Association President Sharon Tinsley visited the Troy Campus last week visiting with journalism students, touring broadcast facilities and presenting a check for a $50,000 endowed scholarship to benefit communications students with a focus in television and radio broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://today.troy.edu/news/alabama-broadcasters-association-establishes-endowed-scholarship-at-troy-university/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.