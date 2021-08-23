Wiregrass Area Food Bank in need of donations with schools back in session

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is seeing shortages across the board ahead of one of their busiest times of the year..

“Our business is starting to pick up again. People are starting to visit food pantries more often. They’re starting to need more assistance with food,” said Julie Gonzalez, the assistant director, said.

Gonzalez says the need for donations is even greater with kids back in the classroom. She says the summer months were slow for the non-profit.

“Everybody seemed to be receiving benefits, receiving checks from the government that those check were helping them get by. They seemed to have enough to get through the summer time,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says there is a shortage of food donations. They’re also dealing with climbing costs for canned food.

“So what happens is when we take the donations that come in, and we have to use more donations to get less food. But it’s what we have to do in order to make food stretch in order to get through those tough times,” Gonzalez said.

Volunteers are also an important part of the food bank, and Gonzalez says there have been less volunteers during the pandemic.

“A lot of volunteers are retired people, and they’re the ones who have the most time to give. But they’re also the ones who have been most susceptible to the virus. So what they’re doing is their staying home in order to keep themselves safe,” Gonzalez said.

With food drive season now underway through the holidays, Gonzalez is hoping donations will help close the gap in supplying an essential need in the Wiregrass.

If you or your organization would like to host a food drive for the food bank, you can contact the food bank at 334-794-9775. You will be provided with material to help get your food drive started. Staff will also pick up the donations when they’re ready.

All donations can be taken to the food bank’s address at 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, Al.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.