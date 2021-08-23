Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning
Dothan Piggly Wiggly
Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage
Betty Fenn disappeared from her Florida hometown in August, 2021.
Officers searching for missing woman
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 231 South to correct a...
Intersection in Geneva Co. changing to 4-way stop
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
The Pentagon will issue guidance to make the COVID vaccine mandatory for members of the...
Pentagon to issue COVID vaccine guidance mandatory shots
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine