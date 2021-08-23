Advertisement

Tyson Foods’ Eufaula facility increases minimum wage to $15

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Tyson Foods has announced that the Eufaula facility is increasing wages in its two processing plant operations for hourly production workers.

The wage increase is effective September 5.

The new starting wages are $15 per hour, a $2.50 increase from the previous wages. Additionally, there is also an increase in shift differential for 2nd and 3rd shifts to $2 per hour, a $1.70 increase.

Tyson Foods in Eufaula is offering a $2,000 new hire bonus upon completion of 90 days of employment.

“We are certainly proud of the efforts Tyson is making in our communities,” said JJ White, Eufaula Complex Manager. “The wage increases will help enrich the lives of our team members and their families. We are fortunate to work for a company that invests in its team members as well as the communities they represent.”

Tyson team members are eligible for benefits including medical, dental, vision, and prescription benefits, 401(k) and participation in Tyson’s employee stock purchase plan as well as a number of voluntary coverage options.

