Typical August Weather Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Typical August weather is on tap for this week with daily highs in the lower 90s with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The tropics remain tranquil for our area, but other parts of the Atlantic Basin are likely to turn active again later in the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

