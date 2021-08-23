Advertisement

Typical August Weather Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Typical August weather is on tap for this week with daily highs in the lower 90s with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The tropics remain tranquil for our area, but other parts of the Atlantic Basin are likely to turn active again later in the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot.

