Typical August Weather Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Typical August weather is on tap for this week with daily highs in the lower 90s with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The tropics remain tranquil for our area, but other parts of the Atlantic Basin are likely to turn active again later in the week.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SE.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.
