Troy University offers incentives for students to become vaccinated against COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (Press Release) - Troy University is offering incentives to encourage students on the Troy Campus to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Student Government Association and the University’s administration worked together to develop the incentive program.

Troy Campus students who are documented in the University’s system or can provide proof of full vaccination will be eligible for prize drawings that will include: 14 $1,000 scholarships, 28 $100 meal cards, and two meal plans. Six weekly drawings will be held beginning September 15 to allow time for students to become fully vaccinated.

In addition to proof of full vaccination, students must also be registered for the Fall 2021 semester and must attend at least one in-person class on the Troy Campus. An entry form is available at https://my.troy.edu/incentives/.

“Vaccination is the most important step we can all take to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academics and Chair of the University’s Coronavirus Task Force. “Vaccines are free, widely available and research has shown them to be safe and effective. We strongly urge all TROY students, faculty and staff to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Sohail Agboatwala, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services and Administration, said SGA President Maxwell George worked closely with the University’s administration to offer these incentives to students.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this incentive program for our students to encourage them to become fully vaccinated,” he said. “We are grateful for the leadership shown by our SGA President to work with the administration to make these incentives possible. We are hopeful that these opportunities will provide encouragement to our students so that we can assure the safety and well-being of our campus community.”

Registration for incentives is scheduled to begin by August 25. Once entered, students will remain in the drawing through the final drawing or until their name is drawn. “In order for us to keep having fun in ‘21, we all need to do our part by getting vaccinated and following the precautions for COVID-19,” SGA President George said. “I am grateful to the administration for helping to make this incentive program a reality and for their continued emphasis on student health and safety.”

Original Story https://today.troy.edu/news/troy-university-offers-incentives-for-students-to-become-vaccinated-against-covid-19/

