Retired Probate Judge Harold Wise dies at 96

Retired Probate Judge Harold B. Wise, age 96, of Kinston, Alabama passed away Sunday.
(Source: Wyatt Funeral Home)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Retired Probate Judge Harold B. Wise, age 96, of Kinston, Alabama passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Opp Health & Rehabilitation.

Wise served in the Alabama Legislature and as the Probate Judge of Geneva County.

Judge Wise is survived by his wife of seventy-three years, Ruth Holley Wise

A graveside service for Judge Harold B. Wise will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Bethel Cemetery

For more information read Judge Wise’s obituary at Wyatt Funeral Home.

