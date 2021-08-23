Retired Probate Judge Harold Wise dies at 96

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Retired Probate Judge Harold B. Wise, age 96, of Kinston, Alabama passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Opp Health & Rehabilitation.

Wise served in the Alabama Legislature and as the Probate Judge of Geneva County.

Judge Wise is survived by his wife of seventy-three years, Ruth Holley Wise

A graveside service for Judge Harold B. Wise will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Bethel Cemetery

For more information read Judge Wise’s obituary at Wyatt Funeral Home.

