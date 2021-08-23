Rep. Moore to hold veterans workshop Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday, Rep. Barry Moore will host a workshop for veterans.

The workshop will be the first of what Rep. Moore is calling his The Moore You Know Veteran Workshop and Jobs Fairs. It will be held Tuesday, from 9 AM thru Noon at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner Street in Dothan.

Rep. Moore announced on Friday that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will deliver remarks virtually. Moore will honor World War II Veteran Richard “Dick” Schoof.

Organizations participating in the workshop include Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Leidos and VA-Veteran Service Officers. Several employers will provide assistance with a wide range of veteran needs and job opportunities.

