Advertisement

Rep. Moore to hold veterans workshop Tuesday

(WAFB)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday, Rep. Barry Moore will host a workshop for veterans.

The workshop will be the first of what Rep. Moore is calling his The Moore You Know Veteran Workshop and Jobs Fairs. It will be held Tuesday, from 9 AM thru Noon at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner Street in Dothan.

Rep. Moore announced on Friday that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will deliver remarks virtually. Moore will honor World War II Veteran Richard “Dick” Schoof.

Organizations participating in the workshop include Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, Leidos and VA-Veteran Service Officers. Several employers will provide assistance with a wide range of veteran needs and job opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning
Dothan Piggly Wiggly
Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage
Betty Fenn disappeared from her Florida hometown in August, 2021.
Officers searching for missing woman
Aaron Lamonte Hall was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
North Carolina man arrested in Enterprise shooting
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies

Latest News

WTVY News 4
Fiber Optic Training
WRGX First News at 4
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist sexual assault victims
Geneva County Jail continues to struggle with short staff, and Sheriff Tony Helms said COVID is...
Geneva County Jail deals with short staff while COVID continues to spread