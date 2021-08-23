Advertisement

North Carolina man arrested in Enterprise shooting

Aaron Lamonte Hall was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
Aaron Lamonte Hall was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Friday, August 20, Coppinville Road shooting.

EPD arrested Aaron Lamonte Hall, age 50, on Saturday. According to information released by police, Hall is from Clayton, North Carolina.

A victim that had been shot multiple times was found when officers responded Friday night to the shooting call in the 100 block of Coppinville Road. The victim was taken to the hospital and at last report was in critical condition.

Hall was charged with Attempted Murder and taken to the Coffee County Jail after being arrested.

