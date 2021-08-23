North Carolina man arrested in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Friday, August 20, Coppinville Road shooting.

EPD arrested Aaron Lamonte Hall, age 50, on Saturday. According to information released by police, Hall is from Clayton, North Carolina.

A victim that had been shot multiple times was found when officers responded Friday night to the shooting call in the 100 block of Coppinville Road. The victim was taken to the hospital and at last report was in critical condition.

Hall was charged with Attempted Murder and taken to the Coffee County Jail after being arrested.

