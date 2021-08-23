Advertisement

A nice start to the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Nice start to the week, temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon but most will stay dry. Tomorrow more of the same, by Wednesday isolated shower and storm chances in the afternoon. The rest of the week temperatures stay warm with just a stray shower or thunderstorm.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, stray shower or thunderstorm. High near 91°. Winds NW 5-10 mph mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, stray shower or thunderstorm. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

