NFL Flag Alabama hosts first jamboree

Young Wiregrass athletes prepare for the upcoming season.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NFL Flag Alabama held its first jamboree Sunday to get players ready for the upcoming season.

This is the first year for NFL Flag Football in the Wiregrass and these young athletes are ready to go.

The players started the day with warmups before participating in a series of drills around the field.

Each stations giving the kids the opportunity to learn the skills they will need for the season.

“The jamboree is a kick off, just getting the kids involved with the season,” said NFL Flag Alabama State Director David Mosley. “We like to teach kids the skill sets that they need to be good at flag football. So, that’s what the jamboree is all about. So, today we have a quarterback toss session. We also have a catching session, and we also have flag grabbing. We’ve got some team play going on. We’ve got the 40-yard dash. So, it’s just getting the kids used to flag football. So, today is a learning experience but also just an overall prep for the season.”

NFL Flag player Tylaya Lingo added, “It’s actually really fun. I know that you can’t really tackle but being able to just be out there and see actually what football is like. It’s really fun to be out there.”

The inaugural NFL Flag Alabama season begins October 10, and there is still time to sign up for a team.

You can visit NFLFlagAlabama.com to find all the information.

