Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Melinda Gail King pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday and received a 4½ year prison sentence in the hot car death of her toddler.

“The state believes a balance was struck in this case in that Ms. King is held accountable for the death of child and an appropriate sentence was entered into,” Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley told News 4.

On a hot June afternoon in 2019, Castiel King slipped out of his home and climbed into a Mazda sports car parked outside. Police estimate temperatures exceeded 120 degrees inside that vehicle.

Investigators claim Melinda King and her husband, Robert Patrick King, slept as that child walked out of the house. Four hours later his body was discovered..

Police say when they searched the King’s home a large amount of marijuana was found.

“(Ms. King) has taken responsibility for what happened, and she will regret this for the rest of her life,” defense attorney Raynor Clifton said of the guilty plea.

Ms. Stanley, on the brink of tears, calls this perhaps the most difficult cases she has prosecuted and praises the work on law enforcement.

As part of her manslaughter plea, Melinda King, 40, will also serve five years’ probation.

The couple has two other children who records show is in custody of a relative.

Robert King faces trial on his manslaughter charge in November.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

