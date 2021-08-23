Advertisement

Marijuana, cocaine bust in UA student housing facility

Elias Ayari-Dias
Elias Ayari-Dias(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man was arrested after West Alabama Narcotics agents said they found marijuana and cocaine in a private room in a student housing facility at the University of Alabama.

University of Alabama Police officers contacted the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force Saturday after discovering marijuana and cocaine in a student housing facility.

The officers were conducting a separate investigation at 202 University Boulevard when they said they saw marijuana inside the private room of one of the residents.

WANTF agents responded and discovered a large quantity of marijuana and 15 grams of cocaine.

Elias Ayari-Dias, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of failure to affix a tax stamp. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

