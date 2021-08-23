Advertisement

Intersection in Geneva Co. changing to 4-way stop

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 231 South to correct a...
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 231 South to correct a slide on Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESS RELEASE:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, August 26, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be converting the intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49 in Fadette to a four-way stop.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop with County Road 49 stopping, while Alabama Highway 103 remains free flowing.

The conversion to a four-way stop will increase safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

