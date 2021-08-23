Intersection in Geneva Co. changing to 4-way stop

PRESS RELEASE:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, August 26, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be converting the intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49 in Fadette to a four-way stop.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop with County Road 49 stopping, while Alabama Highway 103 remains free flowing.

The conversion to a four-way stop will increase safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.