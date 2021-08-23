Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist sexual assault victims

File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)(WTVY News 4)
By Press Release: Governor Ivey's Office
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $423,976 grant to support sexual assault victims across Alabama.

The Alabama Coalition Against Rape, a nonprofit organization that assists victims of sexual violence and conducts outreach and education, is using the funds to continue its efforts to provide services to victims and prevent further assaults.

The coalition has provided legal, medical and counseling services to victims throughout Alabama since 1995. The organization is made up of more than a dozen agencies that provide regional services for victims.

The coalition also provides training for allied professionals and networks and maintains connections with other agencies to assist victims and address sexual violence issues.

“Those who have been victimized by rape and sexual assault need access to professional help,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the Alabama Coalition Against Rape for continuing to provide services for victims and for its outreach work to help in preventing these horrible crimes.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreational development.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in commending the coalition for its continued work to ensure victims receive the care and support they need as soon as possible,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This partnership ADECA has with the coalition provides victims with needed access to important services.”

Along with grants, the coalition and its member agencies rely on private donations to ensure that these services remain available year-round.

Gov. Ivey notified Melissa Sawyer, the coalition’s board president, that the grant had been approved.

