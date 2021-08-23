Geneva County Jail deals with short staff while COVID continues to spread

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Jail is stretched thin due to staffing shortages, now COVID is causing other issues at the facility. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the challenge of hiring new correctional officers remains and the continued battle with the virus is not helping.

Three correctional officers are infected with COVID and are in quarantine, while three inmates are currently in quarantine with COVID. On Monday, two inmates were released out of quarantine, just getting over the virus.

Sheriff Helms said all new inmates are quarantined when they come in. Once they have had several days with no COVID like symptoms, they will be moved to general population in the jail.

The same goes for inmates who do have COVID. They are moved to isolation and a nurse immediately confers with doctors to begin the sick inmate on medication. This leads to holding cells filling up quickly, tiring the staff.

“The officers I’ve got are putting in a lot of extra effort, they are working a lot of hours, and when you work a lot of hours that is trying on a person,” Sheriff Helms said. “We already do 12 hour shifts and now they are stretching them into 16 hour shifts and we’re stretching four and five days in a row.”

Sheriff Helms said as inmates request the COVID vaccine, they provide. The health department has come twice to the Geneva County Jail to administer vaccines.

A Geneva County inmate died last week Sheriff Helms said they are still waiting on the autopsy, It is unknown if the cause of death is COVID related.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

