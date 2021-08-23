Advertisement

Geneva County Jail deals with short staff while COVID continues to spread

Geneva County Jail continues to struggle with short staff, and Sheriff Tony Helms said COVID is...
Geneva County Jail continues to struggle with short staff, and Sheriff Tony Helms said COVID is not helping.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Jail is stretched thin due to staffing shortages, now COVID is causing other issues at the facility. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the challenge of hiring new correctional officers remains and the continued battle with the virus is not helping.

Three correctional officers are infected with COVID and are in quarantine, while three inmates are currently in quarantine with COVID. On Monday, two inmates were released out of quarantine, just getting over the virus.

Sheriff Helms said all new inmates are quarantined when they come in. Once they have had several days with no COVID like symptoms, they will be moved to general population in the jail.

The same goes for inmates who do have COVID. They are moved to isolation and a nurse immediately confers with doctors to begin the sick inmate on medication. This leads to holding cells filling up quickly, tiring the staff.

“The officers I’ve got are putting in a lot of extra effort, they are working a lot of hours, and when you work a lot of hours that is trying on a person,” Sheriff Helms said. “We already do 12 hour shifts and now they are stretching them into 16 hour shifts and we’re stretching four and five days in a row.”

Sheriff Helms said as inmates request the COVID vaccine, they provide. The health department has come twice to the Geneva County Jail to administer vaccines.

A Geneva County inmate died last week Sheriff Helms said they are still waiting on the autopsy, It is unknown if the cause of death is COVID related.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning
Dothan Piggly Wiggly
Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage
Betty Fenn disappeared from her Florida hometown in August, 2021.
Officers searching for missing woman
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect

Latest News

Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison
Andalusia Bird Scooters
Electric scooters launched in Andalusia
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 665K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Fadette Intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49
Deadly intersection in Geneva Co. changing to 4-way stop