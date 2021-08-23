Wallace community college is partnering with Troy Cable to host a fiber optic training and certification courses.

Fiber optics is one type of broadband internet, and Wallace Community College is aiming to fill a need by training technicians.

“Obviously as fibers are rolled out in new homes, new subdivisions, you know city/county, whatever the case may be, just having more technicians that are well versed and kinda saturate their service area to better serve their participants.” -Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development

Fiber optics provide homes and businesses with high-speed internet, phone and tv services.

Troy cable technicians are learning how to test, splice and install when problems arise.

“They learned how to do an ultra-splice. They’re gonna learn a lot of new things here that they don’t use in the field that can definitely help them, to make the work go by faster. Like one of our guys, he didn’t know what a visual fault locater was, it was his first time using it and now he’s like I can use this out in the field to help find locations easier.” -Nioclas Gilmore, Fiber Optic Instructor

If you already have experience, the course can still enhance your skill set.

“The hands-on labs that the students are doing so they can apply it out in the field and the theory-base of fiber optics such as how it’s transferring light, how it’s transferring with communication.”

Wallace is the only community college in central and south Alabama to offer this training and certification.

“I think it’s a great example of partnering with your area business and industry and having good relationships with them. We reached out to Jake Coen with Troy Cable to see if this was a need, and he was obviously very excited about that, so we were able to begin the conversations and here we are now offering the fiber training to their employee’s today.”

The course will be offered this week and next week. Wallace community college plans to hold the training again sometime before Christmas.

