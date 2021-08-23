Advertisement

Employment expert says mandating vaccinations is legal

Health experts say the delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
Health experts say the delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are seeing it in the numbers nationwide and in Alabama.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval, health experts expect the number of vaccinations to increase, but so could the number of companies who require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the analysis job site, Indeed, job postings that have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement increased almost 35% in the past month. Rob Wilson, president of Employco USA and employment trends expert, said it is legal for employers to require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the FDA approval didn’t change that.

“With the FDA full approval of the vaccine, it really doesn’t change the mandate issues in the sense of can an employer mandate that you have the vaccine,” said Wilson. “And the answer is yes, they can mandate.”

While approval didn’t change the requirement, it could be what some businesses were waiting for. However, Wilson said his business keeps track of vaccinations on a voluntary basis and doesn’t have a vaccine mandate due to liability reasons.

“What if someone is one of those rare cases that somebody does get sick or have a bad reaction from the vaccine,” said Wilson. “And as a company, then you’re liable.”

Employees who choose to not get vaccinated for any reason other than medical or religious purposes can be fired. Wilson said companies can try and work with their employee by implementing weekly testing or working remotely.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning
Melinda King pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of her two-year-old...
Mom whose son died in sweltering temps headed to prison
Aaron Lamonte Hall was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
North Carolina man arrested in Enterprise shooting
Dothan Piggly Wiggly
Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage
Fadette Intersection of Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49
Deadly intersection in Geneva Co. changing to 4-way stop

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.
Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students
UAB doctors react to the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine
Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Bonifay currently has 11 COVID patients, six of which need a...
Holmes County ranked lowest in Florida in vaccination rates