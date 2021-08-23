Advertisement

Beekeeping interest growing across Alabama

Bee season typically runs from March through June.
By Justin Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bees were front and center at the Dothan Rotary Club Monday.

Beekeeper Davis McLaughlin is a Wiregrass beekeeper in Gordon. He’s also a graduate of Auburn University.

He spoke about a variety of topics, including the history of beekeeping and challenges of the career.

He says his day to day job includes keeping hives healthy and medicated.

McLaughlin says interest is growing in the business, especially as a hobby.

“Alabama has a good climate to do bees in. It’s warm down here, obviously, and we have a lot of farm land. And a lot of fruits and vegetables around here that need pollination,” McLaughlin said.

Bee season typically runs from March through June. McLaughlin owns High Cotton Honey. You can find his honey in local Piggly Wiggly stores.

