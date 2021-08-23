Beekeeping interest growing across Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bees were front and center at the Dothan Rotary Club Monday.

Beekeeper Davis McLaughlin is a Wiregrass beekeeper in Gordon. He’s also a graduate of Auburn University.

He spoke about a variety of topics, including the history of beekeeping and challenges of the career.

He says his day to day job includes keeping hives healthy and medicated.

McLaughlin says interest is growing in the business, especially as a hobby.

“Alabama has a good climate to do bees in. It’s warm down here, obviously, and we have a lot of farm land. And a lot of fruits and vegetables around here that need pollination,” McLaughlin said.

Bee season typically runs from March through June. McLaughlin owns High Cotton Honey. You can find his honey in local Piggly Wiggly stores.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.