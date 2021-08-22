Summer Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – Showers and Thunderstorms possible overnight. Monday will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and a high near 91. Rain chances come back into the picture Tuesday night. This week will be another hot week with a slight chance of afternoon showers almost every day.

TONIGHT- Scattered showers. Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds WSW 5.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 90 Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 feet.

