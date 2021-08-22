Advertisement

Georgia officers to learn to draw blood for DUI cases

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - State officials say a new grant will be used to provide training for Georgia law enforcement officers to draw blood from drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says it has received an impaired driving grant of about $44,000 that it plans to use to establish a phlebotomy program.

The agency says it will be used to train state and local officers and to buy equipment for the certified officers to use to draw blood.

The agency says that training officers to draw blood will help in the prosecution of DUI cases because it will provide critical toxicology evidence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning
Dothan Piggly Wiggly
Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage
Betty Fenn disappeared from her Florida hometown in August, 2021.
Officers searching for missing woman
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect

Latest News

File photo
Covington County Sheriff’s Office cleared in death of escaped inmate
The Ben Crump SPINN Feeding Initiative (BCFI), an effort by renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben...
1,300 Meals given away to single parents in Dothan
Aaron Lamonte Hall was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
North Carolina man arrested in Enterprise shooting
Troy Univ vaccines
Troy University offers incentives for students to become vaccinated against COVID-19
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-23
A nice start to the week