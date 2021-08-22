Biloxi woman and her family in desperate need of kidney donor

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A donation that goes far beyond food, clothing, or even money is the donation of life. Right now, there are thousands of people on the organ transplant list, including one South Mississippi woman.

Four days out of the week, un-packaging a dialyzer pack to insert into a machine has become routine for Keitha Alexander. It’s a machine that functions as her kidneys.

“A few years ago, I was diagnosed with SLE lupus. A few years after that the lupus experience turned into basically end stage renal disease,” she said.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. It can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. It’s the most common type of lupus.

Alexander’s kidneys are barely functioning, leaving her with end-stage kidney disease and only one option: a transplant.

On March 4, 2020, - just as the pandemic began to rapidly spread throughout the U.S. - Alexander received the letter from Oschners saying she he had been added to the transplant list.

Become a kidney donor and save a life Posted by Keitha Sullivan Alexander on Saturday, January 4, 2020

Since then, her husband and daughter have been desperately searching for an O+ donor for her, placing decals on the windows of their vehicles in the hopes of attracting someone’s attention who would be willing to help.

Both Roy and Ariana Alexander have placed decals on their vehicles, asking the public for help.

“I’m having big life changes and more to come, I feel like I need her with me. I will do anything to advocate for a kidney and for her to live a long life,” said Ariana Alexander.

“It’s tough, it’s tough,” added her dad Roy Alexander.

Both Roy and Keitha previously worked in healthcare but never imagined that those skills and tasks would become a way of life each day in their own home.

“One of the reasons I got out of the [healthcare] field was because I needed something different because of what you see a patient go through,” said Roy Alexander. ““However, never knowing that the patient is now your wife.”

Keitha Alexander is dependent upon a machine to keep her alive. She is in need of a type O+ kidney transplant. (wlox)

The Alexanders said it’s a family fight and one that Keitha is not doing alone.

“My spouse, he helps me with my treatment. My daughter, she supports me. If I get down, she’s a building block,” said Keitha Alexander.

Now, all Keitha needs is someone willing to donate a kidney to help save her life.

“If you could just consider, I can begin to live a more effective life,” she said.

If you’d like to contact Alexander for more information about donating a kidney, she can be reached at 228-326-0067. You can also sign up to become an organ donor online on the state registry or at your local motor vehicle department.

