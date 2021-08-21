Advertisement

Dothan Piggly Wiggly grocery store closed due to staffing shortage

By Justin Walker
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan Piggly Wiggly closed its doors today due to a staffing shortage.

The Piggly Wiggly is located on West Selma Street. Signs located on the front door and in front of the entrance indicate the closure is due to a employee shortage and ask that customers shop at the Piggly Wiggly location on Montgomery Highway.

Calls to the store went unanswered.

