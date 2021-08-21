Advertisement

Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning

Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.(Walmart)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan’s Walmart Neighborhood Market is closing this weekend to sanitize because of the current COVID flareup.

After locking its doors at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, the store on West Main Street near Flowers Hospital won’t reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” Walmart said in a statement.

Alabama is a hotbed of COVID activity, with hospital ICU beds full statewide.

Walmart is not the only supermarket closed in Dothan. So is Piggly Wiggly’s Selma Street location.

A sign in front of that business cites a staffing shortage.

Piggly Wiggly’s Montgomery Highway store is open.

