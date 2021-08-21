Advertisement

US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19

Barry Moore
Barry Moore(HENRY OTTO CMI | Source: Media image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Alabama lawmaker says he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman Barry Moore released a statement on Twitter Friday which he confirmed the positive test.

“I’m sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore said in a statement on Twitter.

Moore said he will continue to work virtually while recovering in quarantine.

“While I believe every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decision, I encourage talking with your doctor about the different vaccines and therapies available and making an informed decision about the prevention and treatment that is best for you,” Moore said. “Now is the time to act - don’t wait until you or someone you love is sick.”

Moore said he and his wife are thankful for the support and prayers.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
The Eagles and the Rebels meeting for the second straight season.
Game of the Night: Providence Christian vs. Rehobeth

Latest News

Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
UAB: COVID affecting un-vaccinated pregnant women. The hospital has seen a striking increase...
UAB doctors encourage pregnant women to get COVID vaccine
‘We have not had a particularly good week’: Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 653K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases