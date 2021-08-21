Scattered Afternoon Showers this Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Scattered afternoon showers possible this weekend. That will be the same story throughout the next week. Highs will peak in the lower 90s and bottom out in the mid-70s. Overall our summer pattern continues into the end of August.

TONIGHT- Scattered showers early. Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy chance of afternoon showers and storms. Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts Seas 1-2 feet.

