Scattered Afternoon Showers this Weekend
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Scattered afternoon showers possible this weekend. That will be the same story throughout the next week. Highs will peak in the lower 90s and bottom out in the mid-70s. Overall our summer pattern continues into the end of August.
TONIGHT- Scattered showers early. Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy chance of afternoon showers and storms. Winds W 5-10 mph
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%
THR: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts Seas 1-2 feet.
