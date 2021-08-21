Advertisement

Scattered Afternoon Showers this Weekend

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered afternoon showers possible this weekend. That will be the same story throughout the next week. Highs will peak in the lower 90s and bottom out in the mid-70s. Overall our summer pattern continues into the end of August.

TONIGHT- Scattered showers early. Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy chance of afternoon showers and storms. Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 74° High: 91° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 7 High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts Seas 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Eagles and the Rebels meeting for the second straight season.
Game of the Night: Providence Christian vs. Rehobeth
Betty Fenn disappeared from her Florida hometown in August, 2021.
Officers searching for missing woman
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
Walmart Neighborhood Market file photo.
Walmart Neighborhood Market closing for COVID cleaning

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 20, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-20
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-20
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 19, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-19
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-19