Officers searching for missing woman

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WTVY) -Investigators are searching for a woman who disappeared from her home about 20 miles south of Dothan, Alabama.

Betty Fenn, according to one relative, was last seen on Monday, August 16 in her hometown on Campbellton, Florida. However, Fenn’s sister said she has not seen her since August 12.

Jackson County officers searched Fenn’s home Friday afternoon but reported finding nothing suspicious.

Betty Fenn is possibly driving a light green Suzuki bearing Florida license plate CZY3854.

She is possibly in the company of a pregnant woman unknown to investigators, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office statement.

JCSO did not provide Fenn’s age.

Tips can be phoned to 850-482-9624.

