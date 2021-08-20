Women’s Safety Initiative: Firearm Safety

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week the Wiregrass Public Safety Center held the third course for this year’s Women’s Safety Initiative. The group learned citizens firearm training instructed by the Dothan Police Department.

“A lot of times a firearms scare people, and it’s a lack of education,” Sergeant Brandon Peters, Dothan Police Department, said.

This course of the Women’s Safety Initiative provides that education. The training covers laws, technique, and overall the fundamental safety of firearms.

“To educate them on use, safety factors from storing it, to having it on them, transporting it and having it at home,” Sergeant Peter said.

Women are coming together with area law enforcement to learn the basics when it comes to firearm operations, starting the course off in the classroom then heading to the range to put their new skills to use. Both beginners and more experienced are finding value in the training.

“I feel so much more confident in using a weapon after this class,” Christina Ross, participant, said.

Ross said this is her first time ever shooting a firearm.

“I just felt like I was in the best hands that I could be in,” Ross said. “We were trained very very well and I just feel so much more comfortable shooting a gun.”

Ross is one of the many examples accomplishing the goal of the training center, which is to get participants familiar with shooting a firearm, to avoid mistakes.

“One of the most important things is understanding trigger control,” Sergeant Peter said. “So, not having your finger on the trigger until you are ready to fire the gun and understanding what it is you’re shooting at.”

The Wiregrass Public Safety Center offers free courses to anyone in the community.

The next and final course for the Women’s Safety Initiative will be in October, where participants will take part in the R.A.D. self-defense class.

