Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame coach Bobby Sirmon passes away at 84

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan High football coach Bobby Sirmon has passed away at the age of 84.

Sirmon played at the University of Alabama before moving to Dothan in 1963.

He took on several coaching roles at Dothan High before being promoted to head football coach.

Sirmon lead the team from 1971-74, and in his final year coached the Tigers to a State Championship appearance.

Former Alabama quarterback Steadman Shealy played for Sirmon on that 1974 team and remembers the impact his former coach had on him.

“Coach Sirmon was I’d say a players coach,” said Shealy. “He was always very involved with the players, yet he was mild-mannered and just an excellent coach. The thing I remember the most about him was my junior year we started oh-and-three. Then he decided that we we’re just going to go to learning, and he made the changes of how we were practicing and things of that nature. You know, we won the next nine ballgames and lost in the finals of the State Tournament. So, he was not only a great man and a players coach but he was a great coach.”

