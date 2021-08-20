Advertisement

Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame coach Bobby Sirmon passes away at 84

Sirmon was the head football coach at Dothan High from 1971-1974.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan High football coach Bobby Sirmon has passed away at the age of 84.

Sirmon played at the University of Alabama before moving to Dothan in 1963.

He took on several coaching roles at Dothan High before being promoted to head football coach.

Sirmon lead the team from 1971-74, and in his final year coached the Tigers to a State Championship appearance.

Former Alabama quarterback Steadman Shealy played for Sirmon on that 1974 team and remembers the impact his former coach had on him.

“Coach Sirmon was I’d say a players coach,” said Shealy. “He was always very involved with the players, yet he was mild-mannered and just an excellent coach. The thing I remember the most about him was my junior year we started oh-and-three. Then he decided that we we’re just going to go to learning, and he made the changes of how we were practicing and things of that nature. You know, we won the next nine ballgames and lost in the finals of the State Tournament. So, he was not only a great man and a players coach but he was a great coach.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

The Eagles and the Rebels meeting for the second straight season.
Game of the Night: Providence Christian vs. Rehobeth
TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: A general view of the line of scrimmage of the Florida State...
ACC: Teams who cannot play due to COVID-19 issues will forfeit
Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian
Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian
Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian
Game of the Night Preview: Rehobeth vs Providence Christian