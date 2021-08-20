‘We have not had a particularly good week’: Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Friday, “We have not had a particularly good week” when it comes to COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations in Alabama.

Because Alabama’s hospitals, healthcare workers and Intensive Care Units are stretched so thin, Dr. Harris said Alabama has a federal health and medical task force deployed to South Baldwin Medical Center in Baldwin County to help in South Alabama. The team will arrive this week.

The team includes healthcare staff that can be used in the hospital and in the monoclonal antibody infusion clinics.

Dr. Harris said we might have a second team coming soon that will be dispatched somewhere else.

Key Facts

Alabama had 500 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on July 19, 2021.

As of August 20, 2021 there are more than 2,700 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.

During the first month of school in 2020 there were 1,831 pediatric COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

As of August 20, 2021, there are more than 8,000 cases as children get back to school. (Dr. Harris said the difference could be more kids were virtual in 2020 and the Delta variant is easier to spread than the original virus.)

ADPH notes that Alabama has at least 50 children hospitalized statewide and has recently had at least 9 children on ventilators in a single day.

ADPH pediatrician, Dr. Karen Landers, said, “I am very concerned that the children of Alabama are experiencing more illness and hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. Children can and do contract and spread COVID-19 disease. COVID-19 can be a very serious illness in children with at least 6 percent of children experiencing long-term consequences of this disease. Further, at least 113 children in our state have suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome of Childhood (MIS-C), a severe illness that occurs after COVID disease and affects several organs, including the brain, heart, lungs, and kidneys, among other body systems.”

Dr. Harris and Dr. Landers continue to encourage masks in schools.

56 deaths were reported in Alabama on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Over the past 7 days, there were a couple to a few dozen deaths a day.

Harris said it is frustrating for healthcare workers because he said these people did not have to die and he said vaccinations would have prevented most of that. He called it frustrating and sad.

Dr. Harris said Alabama is now tied for 44th in the nation in terms of people receiving at least one or more COVID-19 vaccines. We lag, and are close to last in the nation, for completed doses. About two million people have received at least one vaccine in Alabama.

Dr. Harris said people should wear masks while indoors in public places, but there is no state mandate for that. He did say he encourages business owners to ask people to mask in public indoor places.

