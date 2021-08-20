UAB doctors encourage pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest data from the CDC strongly encourages pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine.

UAB doctors agree and to address misinformation regarding the vaccine and pregnancy, the hospital held a panel discussion.

During the discussion they encouraged pregnant women, women who are thinking about getting pregnant and mothers who are breastfeeding to get the vaccine. They say by doing so, it will not only protect the mother but the baby too.

UAB is seeing an alarming increase in expecting mothers contracting COVID. This month, 39 pregnant women were admitted into UAB with the virus,10 of them to the ICU and seven on ventilators. The hospital has no reports of fully vaccinated pregnant women in the ICU.

In some cases, doctors are forced to turn to pre-term delivery.

Dr. Audra Williams, MD, Assistant Professor in UAB’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said there is no evidence of early labor caused by the vaccine, but there is a big risk for mothers infected with the virus.

“Now with the newer data that we have, that is giving us more reassurance that this vaccine is safe,” Dr. William said. “That there is no difference in pregnancy outcomes between women that are vaccinated and who are unvaccinated, that there is not an increase in miscarriage regardless of which trimester the patients receive the vaccine, and that we are seeing more and more covid disease in pregnant patients, the benefits of the vaccine have been shown to outweigh the risk.”

UAB’s doctor Jodie Dionne was also a part of the panel discussion. She wanted to clear up a rumor about the vaccine, saying there is zero evidence and no data linking the vaccine to infertility.

Almost 250 women who were COVID positive have given birth at UAB hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.