State health leaders working on plan to potentially roll out booster shots next month

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Covid-19 booster shots could be available as earlier as next month and state health officials are working on their roll out plan.

Officials with ADPH said booster shots have not officially been recommended yet, but they are working on plans to get shots into arms for when those boosters are ready.

Dr. Karen Landers said the state is still waiting on booster shot guidance from federal health officials before they make an official rollout plan.

She said many providers across the state are also starting their plans for booster shot distribution, similar to what we saw with the first rounds of shots, because the product hasn’t changed.

Immune-comprised people can already get an additional dose, but Landers said booster shots are a different category and require different guidance.

She said when they do become available, state supply should not be an issue.

“At this point in time we have been advised that the vaccine supply is adequate and will be adequate to manage this,” Landers said. “Of course, keep in mind in the United States, we have more vaccine than other nations.”

Landers said the state is expecting guidance on booster shots early next month, because federal officials are hoping to make them available by September 20th.

