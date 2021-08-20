State health leaders update status of COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other health leaders will update the state on the COVID-19 resurgence and vaccination efforts Friday afternoon.

The update is scheduled for 1:00 PM CT. WTVY will carry the press conference on wtvy.com, the WTVY News 4 app, and Facebook. You can watch the press conference on the video player attached to this story starting at 1:00 PM CT.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports a significant increase in pediatric cases of COVID-19 at this time of year, compared to the same time in 2020. Coupled with this increase in cases, ADPH notes that Alabama has at least 50 children hospitalized statewide and has recently had at least nine children on ventilators in a single day.

ADPH pediatrician, Dr. Karen Landers, states, “I am very concerned that the children of Alabama are experiencing more illness and hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. Children can and do contract and spread COVID-19 disease. COVID-19 can be a very serious illness in children with at least six percent of children experiencing long-term consequences of this disease. Further, at least 113 children in our state have suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome of Childhood (MIS-C), a severe illness that occurs after COVID disease and affects several organs, including the brain, heart, lungs, and kidneys, among other body systems.”

“Delta variant accounts for most of the SARS-CoV-2 cases in Alabama, based upon surveillance. Delta can replicate more quickly and infect earlier than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants. These factors are fueling the surge of COVID-19 among Alabama’s children,” notes Dr. Benjamin Estrada, Director, Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Professor of Pediatrics, University of South Alabama College of Medicine.

To combat this surge in disease, ADPH recommends all children ages 12 and above be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the approved vaccine product. ADPH recently issued School Guidance that any child who has COVID-19 disease should remain in home isolation for 10 days in order to prevent spreading the virus to other students, staff and teachers. ADPH further recommends, as part of its Isolation and Quarantine Guidance, that close contacts home quarantine unless they meet certain exceptions. Exceptions are having had COVID-19 disease within 90 days of exposure, fully vaccinated status, and, in the K-12 classroom, correct and appropriate mask use with three or more feet of distancing.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.