Scattered showers and storms possible today

SYNOPSIS – A nice start to Friday morning, as we head into the afternoon hours scattered showers and storms will start to pick up so something to wath out for this evening as football games kick off. The weekend doesn’t look to bad afternoon shower and storm chances both days. Temperatures will remian in the lower 90s for the next 7 days as rain chances slowly drop in the middle part of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NW 5 mph mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds W 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.