Rain At Times This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather will continue at times as we head through the weekend. The extra cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Typical August weather continues into next week with a few pop-up PM showers and thunderstorms with daily highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 74°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

