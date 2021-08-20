Advertisement

Jail releases some non-violent offenders because of COVID-19

[none]
[none](AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A south Alabama jail is releasing some non-violent offenders because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

WKRG-TV reports that Mobile County Metro Jail began allowing some non-violent offenders to be released, similar to what is done when a hurricane threatens the facility. Inmates facing only city, non-violent charges are allowed to sign their own bond or be released on recognizance.

Sheriff Sam Cochran said they saw a sharp rise in virus cases and are trying to reduce the population of the jail and the number of people coming in and out of the facility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Our August soakings on record pace
Rain At Times This Weekend
WRGX First News at 4
UAB: COVID affecting un-vaccinated pregnant women. The hospital has seen a striking increase...
UAB doctors encourage pregnant women to get COVID vaccine
UAB
WTVY - UAB doctors encourage pregnant women to get vaccine
‘We have not had a particularly good week’: Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis