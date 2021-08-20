Jail releases some non-violent offenders because of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A south Alabama jail is releasing some non-violent offenders because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

WKRG-TV reports that Mobile County Metro Jail began allowing some non-violent offenders to be released, similar to what is done when a hurricane threatens the facility. Inmates facing only city, non-violent charges are allowed to sign their own bond or be released on recognizance.

Sheriff Sam Cochran said they saw a sharp rise in virus cases and are trying to reduce the population of the jail and the number of people coming in and out of the facility.

