Advertisement

Help from federal government could soon arrive in Ala. to fight COVID-19 surge

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders are hoping help from the federal government could provide much needed relief during the COVID-19 surge.

We’re told State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris could make an announcement Friday that help will be here soon.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has submitted two requests for help with staffing issues at hospitals that are overwhelmed with COVID patients and to help staff monoclonal antibody infusion centers.

Disaster Medical Assistance Teams or DMAT could also be on the way. They include doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and more. Those volunteers work through FEMA to provide staffing and emergency help.

“We do expect to have a couple of teams at least coming into the state later this week. We do hope to have some additional sites for monoclonal antibody infusion centers going up pretty soon as well. So that is one good thing,” Harris said.

We will stream Dr. Harris’ news conference Friday on the news app and online.

The DMAT volunteers have also been deployed to a handful of other hard hit southern states to help relieve pressure on hospitals that are seeing a surge of patients.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Our August soakings on record pace
Rain At Times This Weekend
WRGX First News at 4
UAB: COVID affecting un-vaccinated pregnant women. The hospital has seen a striking increase...
UAB doctors encourage pregnant women to get COVID vaccine
UAB
WTVY - UAB doctors encourage pregnant women to get vaccine
‘We have not had a particularly good week’: Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis