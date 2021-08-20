Advertisement

Girard Intermediate Closed Friday, August 20th for HVAC Repairs

Regular operating hours for Girard Intermediate School will resume on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Girard Intermediate School (WSFA)
Girard Intermediate School (WSFA)(wsfa)
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a broken HVAC system for the entire campus of Girard Intermediate School. Girard Intermediate School will be closed on August 20, 2021.

A restoration and maintenance crew and replacement system will be brought in over the weekend to restore air conditioning at the school.

Regular operating hours for Girard Intermediate School will resume on Monday, August 23, 2021.

This closure only applies to Girard Intermediate School.

