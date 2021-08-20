Game of the Night: Providence Christian vs. Rehobeth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Circle City will serve as the backdrop for our season opening Game of the Night.

The Class 3A Providence Christian Eagles will play host to the Class 5A Rehobeth Rebels in a non-region showdown on Friday.

The Eagles and the Rebels meeting for the second straight season. Rehobeth shutout Providence last season 18-0 to start the 2020 season. The Eagles will look to even the score with the Rebels this Friday night.

You can watch the game in its entirety on WTVY 4.2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or wtvy.com in the video player attached to this story. Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 p.m.

