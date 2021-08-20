Advertisement

Coffee County Road Closure

Two Mankato roads will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, respectively and weather permitting, as...
Two Mankato roads will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, respectively and weather permitting, as crews work to clear trees.
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A portion of county road 248 is closed due to a damaged radio tower nearby. The damaged tower is not leaning over the roadway but it close by and it was closed in an abundance of caution due to the towers location in correlation to the roadway.

It is suspected that yesterday’s thunderstorms may have broke one of the cables that holds the tower up. According to coffee county engineer, Marty Lendtz the tower is leaning approximately 15 to 20 degrees. Its unknown when the tower will be fixed or when the road will reopen but we talked to the owner of the tower and he is aware of the damage and is working on a fix.

