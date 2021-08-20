Coffee County Road Closure

A portion of county road 248 is closed due to a damaged radio tower nearby. The damaged tower is not leaning over the roadway but it close by and it was closed in an abundance of caution due to the towers location in correlation to the roadway.

It is suspected that yesterday’s thunderstorms may have broke one of the cables that holds the tower up. According to coffee county engineer, Marty Lendtz the tower is leaning approximately 15 to 20 degrees. Its unknown when the tower will be fixed or when the road will reopen but we talked to the owner of the tower and he is aware of the damage and is working on a fix.

