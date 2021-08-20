Advertisement

Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens as Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs,...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens as Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs, left, talks about the properties of horseshoe crab blood, which is a vital component in the contamination testing of injectable medicines - including the coronavirus vaccines - at Charles River Labs on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. McMaster says the South Carolina company that bleeds horseshoe crabs for a component crucial to contamination testing of injectable medications is vital to development of a domestic medical supply chain. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Anyone who has to get an injection in the U.S. probably has horseshoe crabs to thank for keeping the needle clean.

A test used to screen medical products for bacteria has a crucial ingredient — the milky blue blood of the horseshoe crab. The blood is bled from hundreds of thousands of the creatures each year.

Ninety percent of them make it back to the sea as a renewable resource. Much of this work happens in South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster says the industry is vital to the development of a domestic medical supply chain.

The Food and Drug Administration has been asked to approve a synthetic alternative.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Harris (L), mistakenly charged with murder, and his attorney, David Harrison, speak to...
Ozark police sued for arresting wrong murder suspect
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office
Geneva County jail inmate dies
The Eagles and the Rebels meeting for the second straight season.
Game of the Night: Providence Christian vs. Rehobeth

Latest News

Friday Night Football; August 20, 2021
Friday Night Football - August 20, 2021
Barry Moore
US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19
Afghan vets
Aghanistan veterans in Wiregrass react to the latest in Afghanistan
The "Home Town Takeover" series hosted by Ben and Erin Napier has made a significant impact on...
HGTV show dramatically increases Wetumpka’s tourism
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 20, 2021