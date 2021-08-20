Aghanistan veterans in Wiregrass react to the latest in Afghanistan

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Turmoil in Afghanistan has left many who served as U.S. troops devastated after nearly 20-years in the middle eastern country after President Biden pulled military forces from there.

Some of those veterans now reside in the Wiregrass and shared their experiences in Afghanistan.

Thousands who formerly served in Afghanistan have watched as the Taliban has swiftly moved to recapture Afghanistan, most recently the capital, Kabul.

Seeing the country fall after investing 20 years is, for many of the veterans News 4 spoke with, challenging.

“It’s kind of like a young child, you start to process there.”

Retired Command Sergeant Major Mike Sutterfield served 13 months in Afghanistan from 2004 to 2005 as an air traffic controller.

“During that time period was when the initial elections were held as well,” said CSM Mike Sutterfield, Ret. Command Sgt. Major.

A pivotal time for the country as it was the first time women were allowed to vote.

“I vividly remember Afghan women putting the ink on their fingers because that’s how they would make sure that you voted, that was their way by putting ink on their fingers,” Sutterfield added.

Even more was happening during those months as the initial groundwork of building the trust of locals.

“Their trust isn’t ‘hey I am a good guy,” Sutterfield continued. “It didn’t go that way, you really have to cultivate that over a long, long period of time. Thus, the 20 years.”

Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sam Baker was among the first in Afghanistan.

“First in, relieved the Marines in 2002,” said CW5 Sam Baker, Ret. Chief Warrant Officer 5.

Serving three more tours over the span of 16 years and watching as the number of soldiers at Kandahar started at 500 and grew to 40,000 in 2012 as Afghanistan slowly became socialized again.

“Seeing the country come around is what we were kind of hoping that we could do and let it live on its own,” Baker said.

Baker says the tour in 2012 was the most interaction he had with Afghanis.

“We love to serve shouldered with the Afghans, but the Taliban being in charge,” Baker continued. “We won’t see those folks anymore, because they will have to hide away. If we can’t get them out.”

A love and respect he would like to see reciprocated by our nation’s leaders.

“I would like our nation to protect those that served with us honorably and served for us and with us honorably,” Baker said. “I think it’s kind of responsibility to protect them.”

Sutterfield admits the U.S. leaving was inevitable

“To say hey we’re going to make them a mini-U.S., that’s never going to work there, because their culture,” Sutterfield said

A culture that comes before government.

“The Afghani doesn’t mean the same thing to them as an American does to us,” Sutterfield explained.

More than 2,000 Americans lost their lives from military service in the 20 years, but Sutterfield believes it wasn’t for waste.

“People who asked, ‘what was it worth what was it worth.’ I’ll also look at you and ask, ‘How many terrorist activities have there been on the American soil, since 911?’”

Sutterfield emphasizes if you know a veteran who is struggling to let them open up and talk about it when they are ready.

If you are concerned about a veteran, you should contact an organization like the VFW, DAV or the American Legion.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.